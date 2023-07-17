The Lewis and Clark Bridge was set to close July 16 for eight days while repairs are conducted to the structure that connects Oregon to Washington at Rainier on the Oregon side, and Longview on the Washington side.
The closure will disrupt everyday traffic on the bridge. It will create substantial delays as commuters are asked to find alternative routes to cross the river through Portland, Astoria, and on the Wahkiakum County Ferry between Westport and Cathlamet.
“The people who use the bridge every day need to plan ahead,” Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Don Hamilton said. “There aren’t a lot of good alternatives for the people in Rainier to use as a detour. You can go to Portland and use the interstate bridge across the Columbia River or all the way up to Astoria. These are not good options, and these are long, long detours. So, anyone who has important appointments to make on the Washington side of the river needs to make plans!”
During the closure, crews from Combined Construction, Inc. will replace two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam. The repairs are necessary to ensure the long-term life of the bridge. Hamilton said the bridge closure has been in the works for a while. While massively inconvenient, the bridge closure was the best solution among the options considered by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and ODOT. Hamilton said the closure equates to “ripping a band aid off.”
Pedestrians, bicyclists, and emergency vehicles will be able to cross the bridge except for 10-hours while replacing the fractured floor beam when no traffic will be allowed. The floor beam replacement is expected to occur during the closure’s first days.
Emergency services
While the 10-hour full closure will not allow anyone, including emergency responders, to cross, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) was concerned about efficient emergency response during the rest of the closure.
While ambulances could use the bridge during transport to hospitals in Portland, WSDOT wanted emergency vehicles to return via the ferry in Cathlamet or drive down and around through Portland on Highway 30.
After meeting with WSDOT and transportation officials, CRFR EMS Division Chief Jerry Cole and CRFR have secured an agreement that could allow emergency transports to return over the bridge when they are short-staffed.
“Plan as far as emergency transports will be ambulances are allowed to transport to St John and return based on staffing levels left in the district,” Cole said. “They will be able to return with Battalion Chief authorization if our resources are depleted. If resources are ok, then it is asked that we go around using the ferry or through Portland. It should also be noted that ambulances have priority access to cross back via the ferry. Battalion Chiefs will have direct contact with the bridge contractor.”
The CRFR also sought funding from the state to increase its emergency response capacity by three ambulances in each bridge closure-affected district, but its request was unsuccessful.
In addition to the impact the closure could have on emergency services, commuters and those who use the bridge every day will bear the brunt of the delays.
“People that use the bridge regularly need to plan ahead,” Hamilton said. “If they use the bridge to get back and forth to work every day, they should think about making alternative plans; they should work from home, they should figure an alternate route to get to where they’re going.”
City Manager Scott Jorgensen is one such affected Rainier worker who uses the bridge to commute. Jorgensen, who lives in Longview, said this closure be disruptive to many in Rainier and Washington.
“This is going to be a very big deal. I live on the other side of the river. Our Public Works Director lives on the other side of the river. I’m just going to have to take the week off, work from home as I can,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen said that people should utilize the bridge while they can and make plans for the normally short commute to take much longer than usual. One solution Jorgensen wished WSDOT had given more consideration was contracting a ferry to accommodate people.
Ferry frustration
While the Wahkiakum County Ferry between Cathlamet and Westport, Oregon, will run twice an hour, 24 hours a day, while the bridge is closed. This ferry has extremely limited capacity, and the priority for passage will be returning emergency service transports and those who have medical appointments.
WSDOT’s Kelly Hanahan said there will be a “priority lane set up and enforced” that will accommodate travelers with non-emergency medical needs, as well as first responders and healthcare workers. All other travelers for the ferry should expect “hours of lengthy wait times and long lines.”
Hanahan said that contracting a larger ferry was one of the first solutions that was considered, but it was ultimately not feasible.
“A larger ferry was one of the first options we explored, but unfortunately, there are no WSDOT ferries to be borrowed from other parts of the state,” Hanahan said. “The Wahkiakum County Ferry has traditionally been used during Lewis and Clark Bridge closures, and all fares will be paid for by WSDOT during the closure.”
With the bridge closure looming this weekend, the people who rely on the bridge for convenient transport should make the necessary plans to minimize the impact on their lives.
“It’s going to be very disruptive, and I think business owners and employers have had a while to plan for it, but it’s less than ideal; I think people are going to realize how much that bridge means to them very soon when they can’t get across it,” Jorgensen said.
