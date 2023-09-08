A brush fire at Pittsburgh Road near the Scappoose Vernonia Highway end sparked a response from Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, Scappoose Rural Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District, and Westport Fire and Rescue on Aug. 24.
Oregon Department of Forestry Wildland Fire Supervisor Kelly Niles said that when fire crews arrived on the scene, the fire had “spread a little bit” due to a steep uphill slope next to an old rock pit.
“Rock pits are usually steep slopes on the sides, and so that’s exactly what we ran into. It wasn’t moving very fast, but still creeping uphill,” Niles said. “Final fire size was about an acre. It burnt through grass, brush, and it did torch out a couple of individual trees that we had a person on a chainsaw take those down for us to remove the hazard.”
Once the fire’s forward progress was stopped, mop-up procedures were undertaken until Aug. 25.
While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, Niles did say that it was human-caused, as there was no indication that lightning or natural causes sparked the fire.
“There was no lighting in the area, there’s no power lines in the area, there’s nothing natural that was going to start this fire,” Niles said. “It wasn’t anything natural like spontaneous combustion or anything like that.”
Hearing from the investigator
Kevin Nelson is heading the investigation on the fire, and he gave insight into what the process of investigating a fire looks like for him. The first step is initiating what Nelson called an “origin and determination investigation.”
“The steps in that is first finding the origin of the fire, which is a whole science and magic unto itself. I follow burn indicators on the ground, witness statements, things like that to trace the fire back to its origin point,” Nelson said.
Once Nelson determines what’s called the “specific origin area” within the “general origin area,” Nelson gathers evidence to try and figure out what caused the fire from that ignition point. Once the specific origin area is determined, Nelson isolates that suspected area so firefighting efforts do not interfere with, or destroy possible evidence. Once Nelson finishes his physical investigation, he releases the area to be worked with water and tools.
Based on physical evidence, interview statements, and other determinations Nelson has deduced, he tries to find the person responsible. Determining a human-caused fire comes down to going through a “checklist” of natural causes like lightning or non-human causes like powerlines.
“As you work your way down through natural or causes other than human, eventually you get to the point where we know that it was specifically caused by human activity,” Nelson said. “Then you, through your investigation process, attempt to determine the responsible party, and we go from there.”
Nelson could not provide specifics on the investigation because it is an ongoing investigation. The timeline by which investigations are concluded varies depending on the body of evidence.
Nelson initially begins with the evidence that he has gathered and investigates each lead as far as it will take him until he reaches a “dead end.”
“So if I reach a dead end with interviews, witness statements, then I move towards the physical evidence and track that down. Whether that’s things left at the scene, garbage, receipts, specific products, things like that,” Nelson said. “Sometimes we’re able to track down receipts, we’re able to track down license plate numbers, things like that. The investigation goes as far as I can take it.”
The penalty for causing a fire depends on the fire’s impact. Injuries, the amount of fire spread, and how much monetary damage was caused are all factors.
“We do have a section in our department called ‘Cost Recovery,’ the Cost Recovery folks in Salem are the ones that if we do determine a responsible party, then they pursue that,” Nelson said.
Citations can vary from “uniform citations,” which are akin to tickets that a police officer would give for violations of fire season restrictions, or as serious as a criminal proceeding, which could result in a trial, according to Nelson.
Safety should remain at the forefront of the minds of those who are recreating in the beautiful Oregon forests. Niles cautioned people to be responsible when they are out in nature.
“If people are going to go out in the woods, I understand that, they’re going to go out to recreate. I just ask people to, whatever activity they’re doing, please be careful,” Niles said. We are in very dry conditions. We just had lightning in the area; we’ve already had a couple of lightning fires that have been taken care of in
Columbia County. We’ve got a lot of things going on; the better we can do as people to cause less issues, the safer we can be, the less problems we’re going to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.