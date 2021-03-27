Editor’s Note:
When police officers are dispatched to reports of a threat by a person with gun, knowing the potential danger, officials said they must be prepared for the worst and hope for the best outcome. The Chronicle checked in with the City of St. Helens Communications Director Crystal King to find out specifics about how police officers approach the potential danger.
The Chronicle: Could you outline how officers are trained to handle such a call, specifically not knowing what they might or might not encounter when arriving on-scene?
Crystal King: Officers begin tactical training immediately after being hired as a recruit. New hires are sent to the police academy in Salem for 16 weeks of intensive training from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). The St. Helens Police Department continues this training through its own reality-based training scenarios with its officers. Officers are instructed how to safely handle a broad range of scenarios. Safety is always our number one priority at the St. Helens Police Department.
The Chronicle: Give us the range of steps the officers conduct to resolve such a call and determine that there is no threat to the public.
King: Every call is unique and our officers are trained to make decisions with the safety of the public and themselves as their number one priority. There are numerous steps our officers are trained to consider and utilize when responding to a situation involving a potential or active threat. This can include anything from calling the reporting party to gather more information to requesting additional resources from partner law enforcement agencies.
The Chronicle: If police encounter an armed subject and a standoff occurs between the subject and police officers, does SHPD handle negotiations to resolve the standoff, or is OSP or another law enforcement agency called in to conduct the negotiations?
King: The St. Helens Police Department has trained officers in crisis negotiations and will respond to the scene when requested. Outside agency assistance is requested when needed.
The Chronicle: Has SHPD seen an increase in calls over the past two years involving subjects allegedly threatening others with guns?
King: No, we have not seen an increase in these types of calls. A call for service involving someone actively threatening another individual with a weapon is not a common call in St. Helens.
The latest incident
On Tuesday, March 16, St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of an individual with a gun at the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn at 585 S. Columbia River Highway.
As the officers arrived at the scene of the call, they staged along the front drive way of the facility and prepared to investigate.
Five St. Helens Police officers, one equipped with a body shield, walked from the staging area to the front lobby of the motel and down a hallway towards the area where the incident was reportedly occurring.
Two of the officers returned to the lobby to question the lodging facility staff. As the investigation continued, officers staged along the front side of the building. During the St. Helens police investigation, an Oregon State Police trooper arrived at the scene.
Within about an hour and a half, the police investigation ended.
A short time after officers left the lodging establishment, St. Helens Police released a statement to The Chronicle stating that when officers arrived on scene, they found no active threat.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the alleged incident had not occurred that day,” the police statement read. “Officers determined that no crime had occurred and they cleared the scene.”
The police release also stated that the investigation was ongoing and officers were not releasing additional details.
