The Lewis and Clark Bridge is fully reopened after maintenance crews replaced two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam during a four-day closure.
The repairs were expected to take up to eight days to complete. Still, Combined Construction, Inc. and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bridge maintenance crews finished the work in almost half the expected time.
As part of the closure, there was also scheduled to be a 10-hour full closure that would block pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency responders from using the bridge across the Columbia River between Rainier, Ore. and Longview, Wa.
This portion of the closure was so that crews could replace the fractured floor beam. While WSDOT handled the bridge maintenance, they worked closely with Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) to navigate the closure.
“This originally was going to be a six-day closure for the expansion joints, and then we had to add two days to the project for the bridge deck problem,” ODOT Public Information Officer Don Hamilton said. “They booked a schedule that was going to be as long as eight days, they got it done early. They got the work done quick.”
Kelly Hanahan, WSDOT’s Assistant Communications Manager, said crews were able to finish each part of the work ahead of schedule at every turn.
“What we found was, through every single activity for the contractor, was done ahead of schedule. That compounded effect led to a really early reopening,” Hanahan said. “So, that 10-hour window was shorter. Obviously, this weather was pretty great for curing concrete; sunny and dry. So that process was also sped up, because that was a large part of the closure, was concrete was curing.”
What was fixed?
Replacing the bridge’s expansion joints was a critical piece of the maintenance that was undertaken. Hanahan said that the “finger joints” are critical to the function of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
“If the finger joints are not operating correctly, tension, kinks, and stress go to other parts of the bridge that are not supposed to absorb stress and movement. Example: floor beam,” Hanahan said. “Because those finger joints were not healthy, it actually impacts other parts of the bridge.”
Hanahan said that the bridge is designed to “move a lot” in terms of absorbing the vibration of traffic and extreme weather. Hanahan said that heat and cold cause panels to expand and contract, and the expansion joints help facilitate that movement.
“If you have unhealthy finger joints, they’re not going to expand or contract correctly, and it can actually cause damage to the roadway, the pavement of the bridge,” Hanahan said. “The finger joints being replaced is a huge health upgrade for this bridge. We’re very excited about it.”
Hanahan said that the timing of the closure made sense because it minimized the impact that the closure had on the school districts in the area. WSDOT identified the three most important stakeholder groups through a public survey that received more than 1,400 responses. The three groups that stood out were first responders, individuals with medical appointments, and school districts.
Hanahan said that Rainier School District would likely have needed to close during the maintenance if the repairs were made during the school year.
The life expectancy of expansion joints is about 15 years, and WSDOT did not want to delay the repairs past the summer months due to the increased heat meaning a greater chance of the joints failing.
While large-scale bridge repairs are done for now, Hanahan said WSDOT may do minor upkeep on the bridge during the nice summer weather.
“Because of how narrow the bridge is, when our maintenance crews go out, they tend to have to take a lane. So, for example, there’s 185,000 square feet of bridge deck on this bridge, and we were able to deck seal 115,000 square feet, roughly 70,000 feet left,” Hanahan said. “So over the course of the summer, while the weather is good, our maintenance crews will go out there and finish some of that deck sealing.”
Hanahan said there is no future closure scheduled associated with the expansion joints or floor beam work.
During the bridge’s closure, Hanahan said there weren’t any notable incidents that were exacerbated due to the bridge’s closure. Hanahan said that there were no requests from Oregon emergency services to cross the bridge in response to the fire that took place in Longview on July 17.
Hanahan also said that WSDOT was in contact with emergency responders in Oregon, and they “lucked out” because there weren’t many requests for emergency transport over the bridge during the closure.
Respecting the ferry
One thing Hanahan noted was that WSDOT was impressed with the way people adapted to using the ferry as a source of transport across the river.
The Wahkiakum County Ferry between Cathlamet and Westport, Oregon, ran twice an hour, 24 hours a day, while the bridge was closed. This ferry has extremely limited capacity, and the priority for passage was returning emergency service transports and those with medical appointments.
Hanahan said they were concerned that there would be hours of wait times and a backlog of people who needed to use the ferries. Hanahan said that people being adaptable with their medical appointments or need for the ferry eased the strain of the project.
“Everyone treated that ferry with so much respect, and a lot of folks really did postpone trips, and that really really helped the entire project go smoothly as well,” Hanahan said. “I think everyone respecting the process made a lot of folks’ lives easier. We knew of some people who had to take the ferry every single day for radiation, stuff like that. So, that’s probably our biggest feeling moving away from the project, was just how grateful we are of the community and how respectful everyone was.”
