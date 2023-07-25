Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is 2,722 feet long and connects Rainier, Ore. and Longview, Wa.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is fully reopened after maintenance crews replaced two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam during a four-day closure.

The repairs were expected to take up to eight days to complete. Still, Combined Construction, Inc. and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bridge maintenance crews finished the work in almost half the expected time.

As part of the closure, there was also scheduled to be a 10-hour full closure that would block pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency responders from using the bridge across the Columbia River between Rainier, Ore. and Longview, Wa.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.