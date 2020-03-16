Closures and Delays

- NW Regional ESD in Columbia County in closed. Columbia Service Center will reopen to the public after Spring Break. EI/ECSE programs will start back up on April 6.
- All public schools K-12 Closed March 16-31. Please see district websites for school meals information during the closure.
- The scheduled March 18 session of the Rainier Municipal Court has been canceled as a precaution surrounding the corona virus outbreak. The court is scheduled to next meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. If you have any questions or concerns about court matters, please call 503-556-4027.
