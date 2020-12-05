The Netarts-Oceanside Fire District reports a rockslide along the north Oregon Coast briefly trapped several people Saturday morning, Dec. 5.
According to the agency's Facebook post, the rockslide occurred at the south opening of the Oceanside Tunnel partially blocking access.
Fire crews and a crew with Tillamook Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was determined that there were parties trapped on the north side of the tunnel with an incoming tide that would need assistance.
Rescuers devised a plan bringing those individuals out of the south opening, which was approximately three feet in diameter. Victims were removed safely, one by one to the Oceanside beach with the removal taking approximately 25 minutes.
No word from the fire agency as of late Saturday how many people had been rescued, who they are, or their conditions.
Oregon State Parks representative closed the tunnel access until further notice. No details have been released about what caused the slide.
First responders urge beachgoers to be extremely careful when venturing along the beaches, in tunnels and bank sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.