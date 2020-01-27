Columbia County residents are invited to join officers from Columbia County law enforcement agencies for a special Cocoa with a Cop event at the St. Helens Burgerville.
Officers from the St. Helens Police Department, Columbia City Police Department, and Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be at Burgverville on from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, to visit with the community, answer questions, and chat about community concerns. Burgerville is located at 715 S. Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, families can enjoy a free cup of hot cocoa, courtesy of Burgerville, while they speak with officers. There will be a special Valentine's Day cookie decorating station for children during the event.
Cocoa with a Cop is modeled after the popular Coffee with a Cop program which strives to build relationships between police officers and community members by bringing everyone together over coffee to discuss issues and learn about each other.
For more information, contact St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal Farnsworth King at, crystalf@ci.st-helens.or.us.
