Restoration

This photo shows a commercial forest restoration project after treatment to reduce tree density of a Douglas-fir stand on the Rouge River-Siskiyou National Forest.

 Courtesy from Chris Rudd

Many hands make light work. And the impact adds up.

The Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Federal Forest Restoration (FFR) Program is reducing fire risks and creating jobs for local communities, according to a release from the state agency.

A monitoring report by the University of Oregon’s Ecosystem Workforce Program shows the program has supported 377 jobs and added $30.5 million to the regional economy.

