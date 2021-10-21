A short-term agreement on a stay of litigation has been signed between the State of Oregon and its co-plaintiffs and the federal government concerning dam operations in the Columbia Basin.
The agreement is continued through July 2022.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued the following statement Thursday, Oct. 21, following the signing of the agreement.
“I’d like to thank the parties on both sides of this issue, who worked hard to craft a plan for short-term operations of the Columbia River System, giving us the time and space to work on a comprehensive, long-term solution for everyone who depends on the rivers of the Columbia Basin.
“We have no time to waste, with the Basin’s salmon and steelhead on the brink of extinction. We need a comprehensive solution that ensures robust and harvestable fish population and economic growth for agriculture and commodity transport, as well as an assessment of the replacement of the services provided by the Lower Snake River dams. The assessment should include the federal investments needed to upgrade the evolving portfolio of clean energy sources and transmission infrastructure for the region.
“I’d like to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their commitment to work cooperatively with us, the Tribes of the Columbia Basin, and the other key parties to begin working towards implementation of a long-term solution in 2022. My administration stands ready to collaborate with all stakeholders on this effort, so we can start immediately to meet our shared goals for the region.”
Northwest RiverPartners Statement on Injunctive Relief Settlement
Earlier this year, several litigants sued the federal government over last year’s Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement and the accompanying Biological Opinion. They also asked for injunctive relief from the US District Court overseeing the case.
By severely limiting the amount of electricity the dams would be allowed to produce, the injunctive relief motion threatened to significantly deplete our region’s hydropower capabilities and greatly increase the threat of regional blackouts, while increasing our carbon footprint with the burning of additional fossil fuels. This outcome would have also created tremendous financial hardships for vulnerable communities across the Pacific Northwest as a result of higher electricity costs.
The agreed upon settlement, while not ideal, removes many of the most extreme risks to public safety and energy equity, and therefore represents a win for the region.
While we respect that the plaintiffs in this case are doing what they think is in the best interest of salmon, recent peer-reviewed scientific studies call into question the benefit of placing additional limitations on the hydropower system.
More scientists are noting the coastwide decline in Chinook salmon populations and are taking heed of the UN’s warnings that declining marine fish populations can be directly tied to warming, acidifying oceans due to climate change over the past 50 years.
Northwest RiverPartners believes the Northwest is made better by its hydropower resources. These resources provide the region with the lowest carbon footprint of any electric grid in the nation and the most affordable clean energy in the US.
We are optimistic that as the region coalesces around the importance of decarbonizing our grid, transportation, and buildings, more policymakers will step up in support of hydropower.
