The Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) Board of Directors has appointed Linda Prichett as the agency's interim director.
"The board of directors feels that Linda’s intricate knowledge of the agency and her years of leadership experience as one of its directors will ensure uninterrupted service to the citizens of Columbia County," according to a statement from CCMH.
Prichett begins her appointment immediately.
"This will give the board of directors strong leadership at the agency while they continue the search for a permanent E.D," Columbia Community Mental Health public relations director Hope Wirta said.
Prichett's appointment follows the Feb. 5 announcement from CCMH that Julia Jackson, executive director, had separated employment with the agency.
