New directors for transit, human resources and community justice have been appointed by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
With the exception of the transit director position, Columbia County announced the vacancies nationally. Applications were accepted for three to four weeks. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners reviewed the applications received and narrowed down the applicants for the first round of interviews, which experts in their respective fields attended to provide their input.
After the first round, the interview panel came to consensus of the candidates they would invite back for the second round. The second interviews were conducted with the County Board of Commissioners and Jean Ripa, the county's current human resources director.
The department heads
John Dreeszen will take over officially as transit director, after being appointed as the interim transit director in March 2020 when former director Todd Wood left the County. Dreeszen first worked as the county's accounting services manager from 2016 to 2018. He returned to the county later in 2018 as the transit program coordinator for CC Rider, the county's transit operator.
Jeanine Hohn is taking over for Ripa, who retires this month. Hohn comes to the county with years of well-rounded human resources experience working for the Oregon Department of Corrections. She will start work Feb. 10.
On March 1, Erin Welch will take over as the Columbia Community Justice Director, replacing recently retired Janet Evans. Welch comes to the county from Plumas County, California, where she is currently the chief probation officer. There, she oversees a combined juvenile/adult department and will bring that experience to Columbia County.
