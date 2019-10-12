Columbia County Sheriff

On 10/12/19 at about 9:33 am, Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call that was reported as a hunting accident.  CCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police, St. Helens Police Department and the Scappoose Police Department.  When law enforcement arrived on scene, other members of the hunting party were performing CPR on the victim. The victim later died at the scene.  CCSO and OSP are continuing to investigate this incident and will release more information as it becomes available. 

