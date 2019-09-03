Retention of all steelhead (hatchery and wild) will remain closed through Sept. 30 in the mainstem Columbia River from the mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to The Dalles Dam due to poor projected returns.
The states of Oregon and Washington decided to extend the August steelhead retention closure for this section of the Columbia River through September after the projected return of upriver steelhead was downgraded from the preseason forecast of 118,200 fish to 86,000 fish.
This action expands on regulations adopted earlier this year to help reduce impacts to upriver steelhead which included area-specific retention closures, a reduced bag limit (one fish when open), and a no-fishing sanctuary at the Deschutes River mouth.
For the latest Columbia River fishing regulation updates, please visit ODFW’s Recreation Report at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.