Gardening Column

Resource contact details

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

  • 505 N. Columbia River Highway
  • St. Helens, OR 97051
  • 503-397-3462

I think we dodged a bullet as the cold temperatures were in the mid 20 degrees rather than in the teens as had been predicted by some forecasts.

It does not appear that Marionberry floral buds were hurt, so fruit crop, if the weather stays vaguely normal, should be ok. Fuchsias died back to the soil line but will return next year. This happens about every third winter so wasn’t a surprise. Kale seemed to make it through as did undersized chard and semi-mature parsley.

Most root crops still outside in the garden are fine (and probably sweeter) unless the voles (field mice) have found them. But soon, they will start the flowering process and that changes the quality of the root for the worst in both texture and taste. Carrots get quite bitter. So plan on using them soon.

