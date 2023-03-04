Editor’s note: This column was first published in the City of Scappoose News Letter.
Dear Scappoose Community,
This past winter has been a very busy time for the City of Scappoose.
We have a new Mayor and new members of Council who are bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to our local legislative process. On February 4, Council participated in a day long retreat to discuss their vision, refine the existing goal list and recommend new ideas for implementation during the upcoming fiscal year.
City Staff have also been incredibly busy implementing the existing goals of Council and balancing the day-to-day operations of the City. Some of our ongoing projects include:
• Parks Master Plan Update. This project is well underway and an extensive outreach effort for community engagement was completed. We are happy to report that we received just over 900 survey responses, more than the City has ever received during any previous outreach process. I want to acknowledge and thank the Parks and Recreation Committee and Mayor for lending a hand with these efforts.
• Stormwater Master Plan Update. After a very lengthy process, the City’s Stormwater Master Plan is nearing completion. Presentations to Council are scheduled for March 6th and 20th for review and formal adoption.
• 50-Year Plan. The City’s ambitious 50-Year Plan, which is comprised of several studies, is making great progress. Thus far, the Housing Needs Analysis/Buildable Lands Inventory, Economic Opportunities Analysis and 50-Year Vision Statement have been completed. There are several more steps to come before this project will be complete and many more opportunities for public input and discussion.
• Adventure Fest. Council approved funding for Adventure Fest 2023 and plan to make this an annual event moving forward.
These are just some of the many projects City Staff have been working on over the last few months. If you ever have questions about a specific project, please feel free to contact me and or schedule a time to meet.
Looking forward to both Spring and Summer of 2023, the City continues to offer our Sidewalk Repair Program to help residents offset the cost of repairs. Information can be found on the City’s website at Sidewalk Repair Program Information | City of Scappoose Oregon.
Additionally, the City will be holding its Annual Town Meeting on April 8, 2023 and we hope to see you all there to discuss next steps in the 50-Year Plan and the Parks Master Plan.
In closing, I want to acknowledge and thank both Council and City Staff for their dedication and hard work.
Alexandra Rains is the Scappoose City Manager. She may be reached at 503-543-7146.
