Gardening Column

Contact resource

  • Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
  • 505 N. Columbia River Highway
  • St. Helens, OR 97051
  • 503-397-3462

Outdoor container plants should now be put in a protected location.

Plants which survive quite cold weather when planted in the ground will often be injured when exposed to the same temperatures in containers or pots. Roots in pots often die when temperatures drop below 18-20°F. You can protect the container roots by piling sand or sawdust around them or putting them in protected location next to the house. Row covers can also be used to protect potted plants. Remember to water those plants that are under house eaves periodically.

