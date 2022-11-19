Outdoor container plants should now be put in a protected location.
Plants which survive quite cold weather when planted in the ground will often be injured when exposed to the same temperatures in containers or pots. Roots in pots often die when temperatures drop below 18-20°F. You can protect the container roots by piling sand or sawdust around them or putting them in protected location next to the house. Row covers can also be used to protect potted plants. Remember to water those plants that are under house eaves periodically.
The mushrooms
Mushrooms are finally growing.
Chanterelle reports are slowly coming in. Forest ground is still on the dry side at this point, so harvest may be less than normal. The mushroom guide I find to be very useful is All the Rain Promises and More: A Field Guide to Western Mushrooms by David Arora. If you can, learn from someone who really knows mushrooms. Don’t eat anything that you are not totally sure of.
Pay attention to your lawn
Fertilize your lawn if you haven’t already. This will help maintain a high-quality lawn and will reduce the number and vigor of lawn weeds. Also, keep weeds raked. Lawns need sun and leaves on the lawn for extended periods will weaken turf grasses. The leaves can be used for mulches in landscape beds or cover for vegetable gardens.
Garden products (fertilizers and pesticides), be they organic or conventional, need to be stored in a place that is above freezing and dry. Some products lose effectiveness if al-lowed to freeze. Fertilizers will “cake” in moist storage. Pesticides more than five years old should probably discarded at a hazardous waste collection day when we start having them again next spring. See the Columbia County Solid Waste web site for 2023 schedules.
In the garden
With the dry set of days, we are having right now, some gardeners are tilling their gardens to incorporate this year’s crop residues, weeds, and landscape leaves. If you are doing this, it is a great time to add lime if you haven’t for a while. Normal rate for Columbia County soils is 100 pounds of lime per 1,000 square feet. This one lime application will keep your soil “sweet” for the next four years.
Some gardeners are following the practices of some of our local farmers who cover the tilled ground with tarps for winter until they want to use the space in the spring. This keeps the weed germination down and reduces the soil moisture so the ground can be used earlier next spring. You may discover that field mice like the space, but they will race for cover when you pull the tarp off.
Speaking of field mice (voles), they do like cover from grass and other weeds. Keep areas around young trees and some shrubs cut tight 2 feet out from the trunk over the winter. This keeps the mice nervous and they are less likely to chew the bark off your young woody trees. Most of this damage occurs from now until late spring.
Slugs are very active now. They are mating and producing eggs that will be problems for next year’s tender spring transplants. Bait or chop them (put boards out that they think they can hide under) if you aren’t tilling the garden now as mentioned above.
The bats are gone
Many Columbia County families have wonderful older homes which delight the eye. But common to many of these houses are colonies of little brown bats. They find easy access to the nooks and crannies that allow them into attics and sometimes wall voids. Often the chimney/roof connection provides them with the ½ inch gap they need to get in and out.
The secret to bat removal is to wait until they leave on their own. It is almost impossible to scare bats out. The little brown bats (our most common house using species) have left or will shortly. They hibernate somewhere else though exactly where is a bit of a mystery. Best information is in higher elevation caves in the Cascades or coast range. They huddle together in a great mass and wake periodically to see what the situation outdoors is. They won’t return until mid-March.
So, this is the time to inspect your attic spaces from the inside to look for light that indicate cracks that they might use. Also inspect air vents for damaged screening. Careful attention paid to chimneys and where wall and roofs join is often helpful. If there are attic windows as well, they can provide “edge” access. Caulk and/or add screening as necessary.
Food Preservation: You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503 397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
Important notes
The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
• Columbia County Beekeepers. 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 the CCOB will have the annual honey tasting and seed exchange at the OSU Extension Office in St. Helens. It will only be in person (no Zoom). For information email ColumbiaCountyOregonBeekeepers@gmail.com.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It is greatly appreciated.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens, at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Contact information
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
