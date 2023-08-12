Gardening Column

Reports of the tell-tale webbing in deciduous trees of the fall webworm are coming in, especially in the Scappoose area.

There is a notion afoot that these are devastating insects, on par with the justly feared gypsy moth (which fortunately we don’t have yet). They aren’t. The webbing is unsightly, and the larvae can eat a lot of leaves. But it is amazing how fast the trees recover once the adults pupate.

The fall webworm, unlike the earlier (April- early June) Western tent caterpillar, has a long pupal stage. The cocoons go through the winter tucked into creases on the bark of the host tree or in the debris on the ground. The adult moths (white wings with black dots) emerge in early June through July. They mate, lay eggs, and the eggs hatch into the web-spinning larvae that start to munch on the leaves.

