The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is in Forest Grove, the first detection in Oregon and the only detection to date west of Colorado. They apparently had been there for some time as the infested trees were clearly dying. In the coming months, we will have some idea how far those EABs have spread.

Emerald Ash Borers came from Asia where the native ash trees are resistant to their feeding on bark cambium. That is not the case of our native species found throughout most of the United States or Europeans species that have been used in landscapes.

Oregon ash are at serious risk. They are found at lower elevations in the Willamette valley and along the Columbia River. Here, they are mainly concentrated in a band along the Columbia River and the lower portions of its tributaries in Columbia County. Learn what ash trees look like. There are a lot on Sauvie Island. They can tolerate high water tables and fairly heavy clay soils areas swampy well into spring or along year-round creeks are the most likely places to see them.

