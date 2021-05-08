Disease pressure
Disease pressure is relatively low at this point. Trees and shrubs that would already be showing signs of scab (apples), black spot (roses), anthracnose (dogwoods) and many others are looking quite nice. The reason, of course, is that we haven’t had much rain recently. That may well turn out to be a problem and we will get to that later, but for now, no spraying necessary. However, watch the extended weather forecast and if you see a series of moist days heading our way, do some preemptive spraying before the rain sets in, especially on roses.
Yes, I know Colombia (the country) isn’t spelled like Columbia (the county). But in my last column, some readers didn’t. My readers clearly are sharp and attentive, and for that, I appreciate you.
Biocontrol
Aphids started to show up early on roses. I thought we were in for a bit of a battle with them on all sorts of plants this summer. But then they disappeared. That was probably due to some good resident biocontrol. But aphids can return in waves. And when they find your plants, they reproduce at a fevered pitch, with or without aphid sex. Aphids can be removed with a strong water spray, but a few will be left on plants to return to making more aphids while they are sucking nutrients from your plant. Sticky leaf surfaces created by the “honeydew” they secrete is a tell-tale sign. Aphids come in many colors and can be winged or non-winged.
Aphid management starts with a landscape that supports aphid predators. Good plants to grow and attract natural predators include yarrow buckwheat, white sweet clover, fennel and any of the carrot family in flower, hairy vetch, sweet alyssum, spearmint, phacelia, and others. Letting last year’s parsley go to flower right now is a good, short term boost to predators. As noted above, a blast of water knocks many aphids off the plant to provide meals for ground roaming predators. And if you are going to use an insecticide, insecticidal soap is good on soft-bodied insects like aphids but isn’t harmful to the predators that might be present.
Aphids on trees are often protected by ants (especially carpenter ants) that collect their honeydew. Sticky tape around the trunk will to stop the ants will allow predators like yellow jackets (yes, I know) and others to work the aphid flock.
Yellow Jackets
Speaking of yellow jackets, a dry spring tends to predict a higher yellow jacket population over summer and into fall. There isn’t much you can do to alter this pattern around your property. But as summer progresses, be alert for ground nests. They are the most likely to cause problems and are fairly easy to control.
If you see yellow jackets flying about in sort of a pattern, just stand and watch. Often you will find the ground nest. Aerosol sprays used in the evening generally work well unless there is a bend in the tunnel that leads to the cavity holding the paper nest. In that situation, sprays are far less effective. And generally avoid treating nests of bald-faced hornets. They are excellent caterpillar predators and their nests are usually quite high so your risk in trying to treat outweighs the benefit.
Both the hornets and yellow jacket nests only live for one year. In fact, bald-faced hornet nests seem to die about 124 days after they are started by a pregnant queen. Nests started several weeks ago will check out on their own by mid-August.
Dry soils
We now have quite dry soils for this time of year. We are entering a time when we nor-mally get very little rainfall (less than 4 inches total from June through August). But gar-den plants may use up to 8 inches a month at the peak of their growth. So we start the “irrigation” season with a marginal soil moisture bank. Plan your irrigation where it is needed most and with the most effective delivery systems. I watered y garlic bed already, something that usually starts in mid-May or not at all. Recently planted trees and shrubs need special attention. Vegetables and berries are heavy users. So are tree fruit, especially those on “dwarf” or growth controlling root systems.
Controlling moles
Make every effort to control moles, especially in the vegetable and berry garden areas if you are using soaker hoses. Mole tunnels create air spaces around roots so it is harder to keep plants evenly watered. Moles don’t eat plants, they mainly eat earthworms. They also allow those pesky voles (meadow mice) easier access to your vegetables.
Vole numbers are very high so consider starting to trap them as well. Shallow 6-inch deep trenches that can be covered with a board or plywood can be a good place to trap them. Put some apples pieces out to see if they are there. If yes, bait traps with peanut butter and remove dead voles daily. They aren’t very smart, unlike rats. Voles make up for that with a prodigious reproductive rate. We don’t have gophers which is a major blessing. Mole drawing from University of British Columbia
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503 397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
