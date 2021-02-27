We get an ice storm about once every 10 years and were probably overdue.
I really thought we had escaped again when we weren’t “iced” early in the storm cycle but communities to the south and east of us were. The Sunday icing was not as heavy as it could have been, but it was bad enough. Trees broke and/or toppled on houses, structures, power lines, and roads.
Many homes were without power for several days. The line crews that worked diligently to get power restored were fantastic by all accounts. And I think preventative maintenance along the power lines over the last ~10 years paid dividends.
So what are some of the lessons that we learned?
Some trees are just plain ice-fragile and probably aren’t the best landscape trees. They include birch (also weakened by the bronze birch borer but that is another story), poplars and cottonwoods, big leaf maples, black and honey locusts, walnuts, and mimosas.
Douglas fir toppled by the droves. They have amazingly shallow root systems and quite a few have some level of root rot that is the residue of planting Douglas firs repeatedly without other tree crops to break the root disease cycle. Our white (Garry) oaks also seem more prone to limb shedding than other oaks.
There are some things we can do to reduce risk, even with “fragile” trees. Pruning to thin out some limbs and branches will lighten an ice load. On young trees, we can save limbs that attach to the trunk at a good branch angle (~45 degrees) and eliminate ones that are much more acutely attached. The more upright limb attachments have what is called a “bark inclusion” where the limb joins the trunk, making for a weaker connection.
Small trees that topple over can sometimes be pulled upright but it isn’t easy and never do it with a vehicle and a chain. I know several who bent the frame of their trucks to save a tree. Trees that split down the middle generally are poor salvage prospects.
Some stronger landscape trees include white oaks (but as noted above, our native species is touchy), red maple, gingko, and sweetgum.
Some other things we learn from these events are the value of good friends and neighbors and the need to be prepared to survive without external food, heat, and water for several days if needed. Plan for our next emergency now.
Dormant sprays
Most fruit care lists talk about winter dormant sprays. But there is some confusion about which ones to use and what they accomplish.
The most important ones are used on blueberries and the cultivated blackberry group (Marion, Logan, Boysen, etc.) for disease control. The best choices are wettable sulfur, lime sulfur (if you can find it) or the copper sprays. All are considered “organic” and have been used for years.
There is a misconception that you can control apple scab and the “worms” in apples by sprays this time of year. They need to be controlled later in the season. You can apply a “scab” spray just before the apple flower buds open and get some control but you get more benefit by applying after the fruit is set. Scab incidence is strongly determined by weather. The wetter the spring, the worse the scab.
Repeat spraying on dry days in a wet spring will help. Once we get into our dry summer, scab doesn’t get worse. If you are just planting a fruit orchard, consider planting scab resistant varieties. There are many excellent choices and you can ignore these scab control instructions.
There are two major “worms” in apples. The “worm” (actually a caterpillar) that makes the large path to the core is the larva of the codling moth. The males and females can fly fairly long distances so you can be getting codling moth parties from many sources. But the party doesn’t start until there are apples on the tree since that is what the caterpillars eat. So spraying for them doesn’t make sense until about a month after full bloom. For us, that is usually about the middle of May unless the spring has been unusually warm or cold. A repeat spray is done in about three weeks and one in early July.
The July spray also catches the emergence of the second “worm”, the apple maggot. This rascal is the product of a fly that waits until the fruit is fairly far along and then gets in a breeding mood. Eggs are deposited on the apple and the little maggots burrow in and wander about the flesh making a few (or in bad years) lots of tiny tunnels. For this pest, you might need one more spray in early August.
The best choice for homeowners are products that contain “spinosad” as the active ingredient. This is a compound produced by fermentation of a micro-organism and is considered an organic product. It is not perfect but pretty good if used appropriately. As always, read and follow all label instructions. Picture from University of South Florida ETC collection.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
- Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens, OR 97051
- Phone: 503-397-3462
- Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.