Intensive vegetable planting
Vegetable gardens grown in beds, raised or not, lead gardeners to plant more intensively. This practice can yield more produce per square foot and can help in the battle against weeds by shading them out.
However, lettuce seedlings or transplants can stunt each other if each plant is not given sufficient room to grow. The rule in the plant kingdom is the plant that gets more light, wins. That “winner” plant will be able to grow deeper roots and more leaves of larger size. A leaf lettuce bed planted at a 4” x 4” spacing will not yield anywhere near as much leaf to eat as the same square footage 6” x 6” plants.
Gardeners should aim for mature plants that just touch when they reach their mature size. Planting with this precise spacing is easy with transplants, less easy when you direct seed. But it is possible. You must seed enough (all seeds will not make it) and then thin aggressively to get the right spacing. The following table gives some spacing guidelines for intensive plantings:
- Beans (bush) - 6x6”
- Beets - 4x4”
- Broccoli - 18x18”
- Carrots - 2x2”
- Chard - 9x9”
- Corn - 9x28”
- Lettuce (leaf) - 6x6”
- Lettuce (head) - 12x12”
- Onions - 3x3”
- Peppers - 12x12”
- Potatoes - 9x9”
- Tomatoes (staked) - 24x24”
Carpenter ants on the move
The most common calls we receive in the Extension office concern ants, either the tiny “sugar” ants, harvester ants, or carpenter ants.
Let’s dispose of the sugar-type ants upfront. They are small, a terrible nuisance, and difficult to eradicate but they do no structural damage to your house. They live under rocks, cracks in foundations, under boards, or in the ground and they will work diligently to find their way into your kitchen. The best solution is to experiment with a series of baits until you find the one that works on your species.
Harvester ants, also known as thatching ants, build those large mounds and will bite if threatened. But they don’t go looking for trouble and generally perform some valuable cleanup services around the landscape. I have watched them devour flying termite queens in the late summer.
There is a theory that they may also reduce the volume of carpenter ant nests where they are active. So, I do not recommend control unless they are in a place where you have to work around them all the time. Standard insecticides that are labeled for ants will control them. Be sure and follow label instructions when using any pesticides.
The carpenter ants, however, are another story.
They do lots of structural damage in Columbia County and can be very hard to control. They prefer wet wood but will work in dry wood quite comfortably. They do not eat the wood for food but instead make their home in it. Therefore, they have to go outside to collect seeds, succulent small insects, and aphid “honeydew”, a particular delicacy.
In fact, the carpenter ants will defend their aphid ranches from aphid predators. They have reproductive (winged) swarms in the spring and early summer. They mate and then the males die and the large females shed their wings and go looking for a home. We have both all black (the most common) of bicolored (red and black) carpenter ants.
Treatment generally consists of putting down an insecticide barrier around the house (along the foundation and out about two feet) and removing all vegetation touching the house so they have to cross the insecticide barrier.
Wood that has been damaged should be replaced and if the colony can be located, should be treated. Severe infestations or unusual situations (roofs and wooden cathedral ceilings) should receive commercial treatment.
Identification is important. Carpenter ants (the bicolored ones) can be confused with the thatching ants. Note that the most important characteristic that separates carpenter ants from the harvester ant is the smooth thoracic dorsum versus the “notched” dorsum on the thatching ant.
Spring morels
The morel is a mushroom to build meals around. Those whose tastes run to such delicacies know that this is the month to look for them. They appear in the better stores and, more importantly, underfoot.
Columbia County has two distinct locales that may produce morels. Columbia River edges that are filled with cottonwoods can be very productive some years. A sharp eye is needed, for the morels are disguised in leaves, limbs, and even patches of dappled shade. But once you get the hang of it, if they are fruiting, you will be amazed by their abundance. Burned timber harvest slash piles are still used and often yield good caches of morels. Always make sure you have legal access to sites you mushroom on.
There are two distinct morel types, the black morels (Morchella elata and M. augusticeps) and the “true” morel, Morchella esculenta. There are also some false morels. The take-home message is that false morels can be very dangerous, causing severe stomach distress or worse. False morels aren’t hard to identify if you do a little research.
Get a good mushroom book that is west coast focused. Also, some people are allergic to regular morels, so consume them at first with a bit of caution.
