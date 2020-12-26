Vegetable seeds in 2021
The Pandemic has taught us a lot but at a terrific cost in lives and economic stability. When the first shutdown came in mid-March, there was panic buying of staples like toilet paper, flour, sugar, meat, and beans. Soon it became clear that supply chains for almost everything that wasn’t digital were under stress. Meat prices spiked as packing plants slowed or had to close as their labor force got COVID. In response, farmers killed hogs and chickens because they couldn’t sell them and they cost too much to feed.
By early April, people started to become seriously concerned about food. Many decided that, with more time on their hands and room for a garden, this was the year to get serious about home grown and preserved food. Almost overnight, vegetable seeds disappeared from most stores. The stores found that they couldn’t restock because there were more important items to be transported. That amplified the perception that this was a serious crisis. Vegetable starts disappeared equally fast. And again, nursery businesses were unable to get more seeds to quickly grow extra starts.
But eventually many gardens got planted. It turned out to be a relatively good gardening year. Parts of May and early June were a cooler than was good for peppers and tomatoes but ultimately, harvests were abundant.
So, what about seed supply for 2021? After talking to people in the vegetable seed industry, seed should be plentiful this year. Transportation infrastructure is back up. The U. S. Postal Service is rapidly recovering from the holiday rush. That said, ordering seed early will ensure you get your first choice of the vegetable varieties you want. Seed catalogs for 2021 are either out or will be out soon. Almost all are online. It is time to think about what you want to grow more of or less of and what new crops and/or varieties you might like to try.
If you have seed left over from last year, put them in the refrigerator (in a tightly closed container so they stay really dry) or freezer. That will prolong their value by slowing their loss of vigor. But don’t use seed that is more than two years old if it hasn’t been stored cold. It may germinate but the vigor of the seedling won’t be as good as it should be.
You might think about saving some seeds from your 2021 garden. Tomatoes, peppers, green beans, peas, and lettuce are easy to save, assuming that the variety you grew wasn’t a hybrid (check the seed packet or go on line to be sure). Chard, beets, and spinach can be saved if they aren’t blooming at the same time. The cabbage family is a challenge since many types can readily cross with each other. Same with winter squash.
But if you do get in the seed saving mode and there was another seed shortage, you would at least have the basics of a good garden already.
Underutilized native plants
Some years ago, the Digger, the magazine of the Oregon Association of Nurseries polled its members about which native plants deserved wider planting. I think the list still holds.
The following were their selections:
Bulbs: Iris tenax (Oregon Iris) – grows 12-14 inches tall with purple flowers with yellow and white accents. Lilium parryi (Lemon lily)- native to California but does very well in the planted landscape in the Pacific Northwest. Bright yellow and fragrant flowers.
Perennials: Asarum caudatum (wild ginger)- can function nicely as a shade ground cover. Evergreen heart-shaped foliage and very exotic flowers in the spring. Tellima grandi-flora (fringe cups) – another shade-loving evergreen ground cover with small urn-shaped white flowers that extend above the foliage. Tiarella trifoliata (foam flower) – not evergreen but a pretty ground cover in the shade with interesting leaf variations.
Shrubs: Philadelphus lewsii (mock orange). Multi-stemmed deciduous shrub 4-10 feet tall with highly scented white flowers (see picture). Holodiscus discolor (oceanspray). Deciduous 4-8 foot multi-stemmed shrub that is common on drier sites in the St. Helens area and tolerates a mix of sun and shade with nice panicles of flowers in mid-summer. Symphoricarpos albus (snowberry) – maybe it is too common in the wild but it grows 3-4 feet in most settings with tiny flowers and large white long-lasting berries. Deciduous. Physiocarpus capitatus (ninebark) -hardy deciduous shrub with peeling bark and both green and purple leaf forms. There have been some disease issues with the purple forms.
Trees: Pinus ponderosa – Ponderosa pine. Maybe more adapted than Douglas fir and tolerant of many soil types.
The hero of Bordeaux
The most famous fungicide in the world is the Bordeaux mixture. It was discovered when a French botanist in the late 1880’s noticed that certain grape vines weren’t suffering from powdery mildew, a devastating disease of wine grapes. He questioned the farmer and was told that the grapes, which had a bluish tinge on their leaves, had been sprayed with a mixture of copper sulfate (“bluestone”) and lime to cut down on fruit pilfering that, apparently, was a problem in his neighborhood.
The copper in the mix was toxic to downy mildew and the lime helped hold it on the vine and also reduce any chance of copper toxicity to the leaves. The Bordeaux mix is still an excellent fungicide and bactericide and is considered an “organic” spray. Peach tree certainly benefit from such a spray this month and the next. If you don’t want to mix your own (bluestone can be hard to find) fixed copper sprays like “Micro-cop” and others will work reasonably well.
Millardet has a statue in his honor in a park in Bordeaux, France. He was a great scientist and one of the first plant pathologists. And he became a hero to all those that enjoy wine.
