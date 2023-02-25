Growing the Good Stuff: From sweet potatoes to bitter melons
6:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Columbia County Master Gardener Chapter meeting. Program, which is first, is open to the public. OSU Extension office.
Hazardous Waste Collection Day
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25
Take your left-over solvents, brake fluids, anti-freeze, fluorescent lights, house-hold cleaners, batteries, miscellaneous chemicals, and household and garden pesticides to the hazardous waste collection day at the St. Helens/Columbia County Transfer Station, 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens. These are great events that can help keep our wonderful state cleaner. See link for more information: https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/media/Public%20Works/HHW%20Schedule%202023.jpg.
Columbia County Bee School 2023
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 1,2,6
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 8 (April 15 if weather is bad April 8)
Columbia County Oregon Beekeepers will hold a class for beginning beekeepers. First, you need to become a member of the club ($25 individual or $30 family) and then Bee School is $25. It includes three two-hour online classes March 1, March 2, and March 6. Then an afternoon in the hive educational visit will be held on either April 8 or 15 if the weather is bad on the 8 in the St Helens area address to be announced to participants. Contact Linda Zahl to register 503-799-7073.
Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly Meeting
7 p.m. March 2
OSU Master Beekeeper Judy Scher will present a talk about Winter into Spring a Honeybee Colony Perspective. We will meet in person at the Columbia County Extension Office in St. Helens and by Zoom. Contact columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com for Zoom info.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Tree Sale
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11.
The Columbia County Small Woodlands Association has an annual tree sale in St. Helens. You can purchase a variety of trees in very small quantities. The sale this year will be at the Lawrence Oil parking lot, 845 N. Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens. The association sells forest tree seedlings, some native shrubs, and some ornamental tree seedlings. Get there early for the best selection. It is very well attended.
Garden short takes
• Some very cold weather is heading our way again. Protect planted containers as best you can. Take caution doing any garden work if it is icy or really cold.
• Fertilize your garlic, rhubarb, and asparagus beds. Repeat in mid-April.
• Plan your garden by drawing a map of what you might plant where. This helps rotating areas, so you don’t plant the same family of plants in the same place as you did last year. This helps reduce disease issues. Making the map will also encourage you to try a new vegetable this year.
• Prune all that needs it this time of year – apples and all the other tree fruits; blueberries; and cane berries; and many others.
• You can incorporate some vegetables into a landscape. Rhubarb is actually quite attractive, especially the red-stemmed types. So are artichokes, though those plants can get quite large. But in the right place they also look very attractive. Both these vegetables are generally not eaten by deer.
New plants from winter cuttings
Quite a few plants are possible to root from cuttings taken this time of year. They include honeysuckle, spiraea, some roses, figs, quince, grapes, blueberries, currants and quite a few others. You want shoots that grew last year. Cuttings are usually 10 to 12 inches long with two bud “nodes” on them. If it is hard to tell up from down on the cutting, cut one end at an angle and the other straight across. Write down which cut meant “top” which meant “bottom.”
You can treat the bottom piece with a rooting hormone if you wish. It generally improves rooting success. Label them and put them in a container that won’t get water-logged with moist peat moss, sawdust, or other potting media in a cool, unheated area. Only a small section of the top should show above the media. Then leave them alone. Chances are decent that some, though probably not all, will root. In the late spring, they can be planted in place or put in pots to grow more for planting next fall.
Some plants can be layered. That involves taking a limber woody shoot found near the ground, digging a small trench, bending the shoot into the trench, holding it down with heavy U-shaped wire, and covering the trench with soil. Rhododendrons are often quite amenable to this technique.
Important notes
• You can get up-to –date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Contact resource
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
