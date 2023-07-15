Summer has started well for gardeners.
We have had a few days in the 90s and are due for another one or two this weekend, but they haven’t been sizzling. Peppers love this weather and tomatoes, and corn are growing nicely.
Some of the leafy vegetables (lettuce especially) have matured quickly and aren’t in their best condition but all can still be planted for continuous crops.
This is the right time to harvest garlic. Do not irrigate it anymore. When you harvest, put the plants (bulbs and attached stems/leaves) in a place with good air circulation but not direct sun. Assuming the weather pattern continues, they should dry fairly quickly. Drying them in the sun can lead to sunburned bulbs.
The cloves turn soft and yellow/tan in color when you peel the “skins” around the cloves. They are off flavored, not good to eat, and will rot quickly. Garlic can be stored in a dry space for about two to three months at summer temperatures. As we move into fall, and the bulbs experience more uneven temperatures, they start to sprout. Many gardeners have learned to take apart the bulbs and freeze the cloves individually. They are easy to work with in the kitchen and won’t decay once frozen.
As I have mentioned in earlier columns, now is the time to plant vegetables for fall into winter eating. The cabbage family is on top of the list with kale, cabbage, cauliflower, turnips, rutabagas (they need to go in quickly to mature), and kohlrabi. Chard and beets are strong winter vegetables. Spinach is great and is best planted in mid-August.
Lettuce can be planted anytime from now until early September. Green beans can be planted for fall eating. And finally, leeks can be planted now and will stand very cold temperatures.
As far as insects this summer, it has mainly been flea beetles (different species for different crops) that have caused the most trouble, especially on cabbage family seedlings. The cabbage butterfly is now flying so her very hungry caterpillars can’t be far behind. Yellow jackets, which feed on caterpillars, are not abundant yet but as summer progresses, expect to see more.
Apple and pear and other tree fruit crops are abundant. High fruit load on branches and main limbs will damage some trees as the fruits mature and get heavier. Thinning fruit now can help.
Finally, don’t stomp on the black beetles you see patrolling your garden. They move fast because they are adept predators. As a group, they feed on cutworms, slugs, caterpillars if they can get to them, soil insects, an slugs! There are several body types. Most, but not all, are shiny black in appearance. They are garden partners that need encouragement.
Blackberries – we love and hate them
For whatever reason, blackberries (the weedy and not the more cultured types like Marion berries) seem to be growing with a devilish passion this year. Their thorns even seem sharper! Blackberries can be controlled by repeated cutting to the ground, first by hand and later with a heavy-duty lawn mower for the new shoots. If you are using herbicides for control, you will find ones that don’t work well now are very good in September.
Call me and we can discuss options that will give you the best results. Be careful with Crossbow and related herbicides. While they work well now, they are prone to leaving where you sprayed them and wandering to your or your neighbor’s garden if the temperatures are above 75 degrees, even 8 hours after spraying! This has resulted in lawsuits for damage. Again, call me if you have questions.
Food Preservation:
Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying.
Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions. You can find free publications and pressure gauge testing at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. If you have questions, phone Jenny Rudolph at the office at 503-397-3462.
You can download for free all our food preservation publications at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mfp/publications. An additional great resource is the National Center for home Food Preservation at http://www.uga.edu/nchfp.
Important notes
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
Have questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
Free newsletter (what a deal!): The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living). You can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
