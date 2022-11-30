Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Editor’s Note: The following is the most current economic research of the Northwest Oregon timber harvests presented in the column below.

Timber harvests fell for the second year in 2019 in Northwest Oregon.

The 2019 harvest fell by 11% from 2018 and was down 15% from 2017. The total harvest in 2019 was about 9% below the average of the previous 10 years. Employment in the timber industry decreased a bit in 2019 and was about 20 jobs below the average employment of the previous 10 years.

Timber Harvesting Report

The timber harvest in Columbia County dropped by 9% in 2019. The total harvest was 149,145,000 board feet. It was the worst year since 2011, and 8% below the average of the previous 10 years.
