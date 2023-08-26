Gardening Column
Harvesting fruiting vegetable crops keeps fruit coming. Leaving enormous zucchinis or cucumbers on the plant triggers the “I am done” stage and the plant stops flowering and putting on new fruits.

This is true of all the summer squash, green beans, cucumbers, and to a lesser extent, tomatoes.

Broccoli will continue to produce smaller heads once the main head is removed. Snap green beans are best harvested when they are showing early signs slightly bulging seeds. Once in full production, pick every two days. Peppers are less prone to stop since their “done” stage is when the fruits turn red or orange. Consistent watering will help to provide longer crop production (see below).

