As this is being written, it is raining.

I am a life-long western Oregonian and rain is a blessing. The current showers aren’t likely to solve our persistent dry soil issues but plant stress, for the moment, has been reduced. Vegetables and other plants that you have been watering will continue to need the water unless this actually is the start of our persistent fall rainy weather. If so, our tomatoes will soon be a distant memory due to late blight. Hopefully, this is a reminder to spray your tomato plants with copper before a longer rainy cycle really sets in.

Slugs will crawl out of crevices in any damp cycle. Whether you bait (protect the bait from rain and anything but slugs), chop the ones huddled under boards that you put out, or bring in the ducks, slugs need to be stopped. Their appetite for soft-leafed vegetables like lettuce is tremendous (they have 10,000 very tiny “teeth”) and they are also thinking of breeding. Both behaviors are not good for your garden.

