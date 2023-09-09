As this is being written, it is raining.
I am a life-long western Oregonian and rain is a blessing. The current showers aren’t likely to solve our persistent dry soil issues but plant stress, for the moment, has been reduced. Vegetables and other plants that you have been watering will continue to need the water unless this actually is the start of our persistent fall rainy weather. If so, our tomatoes will soon be a distant memory due to late blight. Hopefully, this is a reminder to spray your tomato plants with copper before a longer rainy cycle really sets in.
Slugs will crawl out of crevices in any damp cycle. Whether you bait (protect the bait from rain and anything but slugs), chop the ones huddled under boards that you put out, or bring in the ducks, slugs need to be stopped. Their appetite for soft-leafed vegetables like lettuce is tremendous (they have 10,000 very tiny “teeth”) and they are also thinking of breeding. Both behaviors are not good for your garden.
The two species that do 99% of the damage are non-native and got to North America in the same boats that European settlers (carrying lettuce and other crop seed) did.
Before soils get too wet, this is a good time to prepare a place to plant garlic. If the soil tends to heavy clay, adding 2 to 3 inches of well-composted organic matter will help improve aeration and drainage. You also can make raised beds (with or without supporting sides) to improve drainage.
Add lime at the rate of about 10-15 pounds per 100 square feet, before making the raised beds if that is your plan. Work in a fertilizer that contains nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium about 4 inches deep, several days before planting. Plant the cloves in rows 12 or more inches apart and 4 inches apart within the rows. Bigger cloves tend to make bigger garlic bulbs. Cover with a light mulch of sawdust or something similar. Then, sit back and relax. Garlic will start producing roots quickly but rarely emerges above ground until mid-January. Weed the bed as needed. Watch for a late January garlic update.
For July-bearing raspberries and blackberries like Boysen and Marion berries, this is the time to prune out the canes that bore fruit and tie up the canes that will produce fruit next year.
For the raspberries that fruit twice, first on the new canes soon, leave those canes because they will fruit a second time next July and then die. That is when those now dead canes are removed.
This is also a good time to plant cover crops on beds or parts of gardens that you won’t be planting until next spring. Cover crops help soils be capturing nitrogen so it doesn’t leak away in the winter. Their roots improve soil texture and when turned back into the soil next spring, add the nutrients and organic matter to the soil. My favorite legume cover crop is crimson clover (which is an annual) not red or other clovers which are perennials. Seed at the rate of 3-5 pounds per 1,000 square feet. It gets tougher as the beautiful flowers form, so it is generally a good plan to cut and work it in before bloom or shortly after it starts.
Another legume crop is Austrian winter peas. They can be fairly large if they stay un-incorporated until late spring. But they also fix nitrogen, capture other elements, and make lots of organic matter when turned in. Seed at 5-10 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Hairy vetch is also worth a try at 5-7 pounds per 1,000.
Both crimson clover, hairy vetch, and Austrian winter peas can be weed whacked and let to decompose a little before working them in next spring. The closest source for cover crop seed is Linnton Feed and Seed on Highway 30 just before you get to the St. John’s bridge in Portland.
The September Country Living newsletter I write is out. Download it for free following the instructions and link below.
Sept. 7 Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly meeting
The group will discuss important things to do for the apiary as honey collection trends downward. Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. meeting at the St. Helens OSU Extension Office or by Zoom. Please email for the zoom link. All are welcome. Columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Sept. 9 Friends of Nob Hill Cleanup from 1-3 p.m.
Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park are inviting citizens to help remove invasive ivy and blackberry bushes along the Fifth Street Right of Way Trail. Don’t forget to bring tools, gloves, water and rain gear if it is a rainy day. Meet at 1 p.m. at the kiosk located across from the water treatment plant, 451 Plymouth Street in St. Helens. This is a great group and have made great strides in removing the invasive plants so native plants (and the animals, birds, and insects that love them) can thrive.
Pre-registration is requested by Friday, Sept. 8, by calling Scappoose Bay Watershed Council at 503-397-7904 or emailing info@scappoosebay-wc.org. For the day of the event, call 503-349-8586.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
