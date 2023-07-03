We are coming into summer with quite low soil moisture.
The heavy rain early last week helped, but we still are in a moisture deficit. This will have implications for a variety of plants.
July and August are normally the driest months of the year. You should expect less than one and a half inches of rain in July and about an inch in August. Most of our vegetable crops need even moisture through their short growing cycle. At a minimum, they will need an inch of water each week. Onions need very even moisture and about 9 inches per month as the bulbs are forming. If they run short of water, they stop growing and don’t restart again. That leads to small onions, with the size dependent on when they ran short of water.
If you are overhead watering, you might end up with “crusted” soil. This is a result of the physical pounding of the irrigation water followed by hot sun. It can keep small seeds from germinating. It is best managed by periodic light cultivation. Covering seeds with a mix of sand and potting mix will reduce or eliminate seed loss due to crusting.
Blossom end rot of tomatoes (not a disease but rather a shortage of calcium) will be reduced with even watering. Some liquid calcium sprays will also help. Bitter pit of apples is also a low water and low calcium issue.
Landscape trees and shrubs generally have fairly extensive root systems. But any newly (within the last two years) planted trees and shrubs will not have developed good root systems. They will need watering deep watering once a week to get them through until they are ready to thrive with less summer watering as their root systems get more robust. One advantage of planting native plants is that they evolved to handle little to no summer rain.
Lawns need to be either fully watered or not watered at all. If not watered, the grass will go dormant but will return in the fall. If watered sporadically and not enough, they are in grass limbo and don’t know what to do. Often those lawns die in patches. So you need to be all in or all out re watering lawns.
Moles do not help you water evenly. They making raising crops really challenging when you are using soaker or drip irrigation. The tight pattern of watering attracts earthworms which, since that is the mole’s favorite food, encourages them to create their grocery aisles (tunnels) right under your crops. Trapping, watering in a wider pattern, and/or using lots more water are your only options.
It is time to plan and soon plant crops for fall/winter harvest. They include anything in the cabbage family except some of the more tropical varieties. Chard and kale do very well in winter. Beets and a number of other root crops are at their best once they get a cold snap so consider planning some now.
Potatoes that are edging to the surface should be covered with a mulch to prevent “greening”, which can produce a bitter flavor. Also, as potatoes come close to harvest and the leaves start dying, stop watering! This will give them longer storage life once harvested.
Though tomatoes are self-pollinating, no wind at all can reduce tomato fruit set. You can help them along by gently shaking plants if there is no wind to do the job.
If temperatures are above 93° or so, you may lose pollination with tomatoes and green beans. This leads to gaps in harvest in the weeks to come. Overhead watering may reduce the temperature around the plants enough to allow normal pollination.
Columbia County Beekeepers Monthly Meeting July 6
Dr. Dewey Caron will give a report on the 2022 Pacific NW Honeybee Survey and “what to do in the hive in July,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6. We meet at the Saint Helens Extension Office or by Zoom. Please email me for the zoom link. All are welcome. Columbiacountyoregonbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Are you planning to preserve food from your garden or purchased from a farm this summer? If so, call or visit the OSU Extension Service office before you start canning, freezing, or drying.Costly and potentially harmful mistakes can be made by using outdated canning recipes and instructions. You can find free publications and pressure gauge testing at the Columbia County Extension office located at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
• The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
