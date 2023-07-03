Gardening Column

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

505 N. Columbia River Highway

St. Helens, OR 97051

503-397-3462

 Metro Creative Connection

We are coming into summer with quite low soil moisture.

The heavy rain early last week helped, but we still are in a moisture deficit. This will have implications for a variety of plants.

July and August are normally the driest months of the year. You should expect less than one and a half inches of rain in July and about an inch in August. Most of our vegetable crops need even moisture through their short growing cycle. At a minimum, they will need an inch of water each week. Onions need very even moisture and about 9 inches per month as the bulbs are forming. If they run short of water, they stop growing and don’t restart again. That leads to small onions, with the size dependent on when they ran short of water.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you excited about the prospect of more tourism in St. Helens?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.