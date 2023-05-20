Winter ended and we jumped straight to July.
Soil temperatures are warming fast, and the long-term forecasts are for many more days of mind-80s or warmer. Farmers are cutting some great hay.
Gardeners can transplant tomatoes and even peppers and eggplants, which prefer 60+ degree soils to get off to a good start. With the heat forecast, we will likely need to start watering earlier than normal.
Basil, which shivers below 55°, should be very happy. Basil transplants need to be “pinched” to get the plants to branch and provide you with all the wonderful aromatic leaves used in cooking.
Speaking of herbs, most herbs are generally deer-proof. Many also support pollinator insects and some good insect predators as well. The woody, perennial herbs need sun and good drainage. Some that are proven here include thyme, rosemary, sage, lavender, and bay laurel. All need sun and good drainage. Tarragon, an herbaceous perennial, also seems deer-proof. Same with oregano and marjoram. Deer will eat parsley and some of the carrot family herbs like dill.
Spittlebugs will be showing up soon. There are quite a few spittlebug species. We most often see the Meadow Spittlebug, one of the most widely found across North America. Your first clue will be when their “spit” globules show up on herbaceous plants like tarragon and strawberries. The overwintering eggs emerge in the late winter and one stage of their transformation into an adult is the spittle master. They pierce the targeted plant, suck desirable protein and energy rich “sap”, and use what they don’t need to build their house of spit, which protects them from predators. Very clever.
Heavy feeding in commercial farms can result in yield or quality loss. For the gardener, some targeted blasts of water will dissolve the spittle blob and make them easy targets for their predators. Spittlebugs have been known to spread plant diseases. In the drawing, the upper picture is of the nymph (who you would find in the spittle) and lower, the adult. The adults come in many colors.
Weeds go crazy
Given a little heat and some decent soil moisture, the summer annual weeds have sprung to life. Seeds of these summer annuals can stay in the soil for a really long time. Some for over 40 years. The most significant damage they do is to out-compete and suppress your germinating vegetable seeds. Their quick growth creates a weed canopy that grabs the sunlight that your vegetable seedlings need.
It is very important to learn how to distinguish your crop from your weeds. As your vegetables seeds emerge, start weeding carefully at least 3 inches one either side of the seed row. That give your seedling a head start and allows you to how between your seed rows for more efficient weeding. Some seeds are very slow to emerge and/or very slow in their initial growth stages. Onions and carrots from seed are two examples. They are easily overcome by a weed onslaught.
One of the worse summer annuals is crabgrass. It starts small, but quickly builds a big root system. As they get bigger, it becomes difficult to pull them out without pulling up your seedlings. So be alert and stay focused on your emerging seedlings well-being by persistent close weeding. The time you spend in the first three weeks after planting will be well-rewarded. Some other summer weeds you should learn to recognize are pigweed, lambsquarter, and purslane.
Will we have the Western Tent Caterpillar this year?
I can honestly say I have no idea. We have two tent caterpillars, the one that shows up soon (the western tent caterpillar) and the other that shows up in the late summer (the fall webworm).
The western tent caterpillar loves alder, apple trees, and a few other select but common tree species. We had a large outbreak about 10 years ago, so we may be due. One thing to remember is that they rarely kill trees. They may feed on the leaves of a tree and actually defoliate it. But there is a bud where the leaf joins the stem that will start to push out a new leaf in its place. Four weeks after defoliation, you can hardly see the damage. So don’t cut down tree limbs because there is a tent.
Don’t feel you have to get high in a tree to spray them. Let nature take its course. There is a disease that keeps the western tent caterpillar population largely in check (until it doesn’t).
Food Preservation: You can get up-to –date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503 397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph. She also does pressure gauge testing. You may need to leave the canner top with the gauge for several days since her days in the office are limited and do vary from week to week.
Gardening-Related Events
Columbia County Home & Garden Show
Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 11a.m.-3 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
Important Notes
The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Have Questions?
If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free Newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503-397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Resource Contact
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
505 N. Columbia River Highway
St. Helens, OR 97051
503-397-3462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.