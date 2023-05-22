The U.S. Coast Guard has changed command at Sector Columbia River.

Change of Command

Capt. Justin Noggle, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, shakes hands with Capt. Scott Jackson, the commanding officer for Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, during a change of command ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River at the sector in Portland, Oregon, May 18, 2023.

During the ceremony May 18  in Portland, Capt. Justin Noggle relieved Capt. Scott Jackson as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, the commander of the 13th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.

