Local schools will share in a record $72.2 million from the Common School Fund this year.

Common School Fund

The St. Helens School District will receive $349,660. The Scappoose School District gets $277,590. The Clatskanie School District will receive $84,059. The Rainier School District will see $106,031.

Where the money goes

Every one of Oregon’s 197 public school districts receives money from the Common School Fund every year. How much each district receives depends on the number of students served.

