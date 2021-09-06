The community is invited to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the St. Helens railroad station, now known as the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building at 2194 Columbia Boulevard.
The celebration set for Sept. 18, is being called "Talk of the Town, with a Roaring 20's theme.
South Columbia County Chamber representative Judy Thompson said the building's 100-year anniversary presents the perfect opportunity to bring awareness to the rich history of the community’s development.
The building was constructed in 1921 as a railway station for freight shipping and passenger transport and provided an Astoria to Portland route.
"Close your eyes for a moment and see if you can visualize the hustle and bustle of commerce and passenger transportation of times past," Thompson said. "Surely the railway station was hub of our community. Not every town has a 100-year-old railway station still standing faithfully as the first building ones see that welcomes visitors and those that call St. Helens home.
According to Thompson, with industrial growth and expansion of railway services passenger transportation ended in 1952 at the railway station and the station closed in 1997. The structure was than transformed into the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Thompson said that over past several months, sponsors, businesses, volunteers, and other community organizations quickly joined the celebration planning with no lack of enthusiasm and creativity.
"To help our community recognize and appreciate the past history of this building, Columbia County Museum Association’s knowledge and resources of the past will help our community better understand the value of our community’s development and how this railway station building is so relevant to past, present and future," Thompson said.
The celebration begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 with Columbia County veterans posting the flags, Pledge Allegiance to the Flag with National Anthem, followed by community speakers.
Period music will be provided by the Larry Jackson Big River Big Band with Ellie Wieneke. Also performing will be Ukulele Orchestra.
Vintage cars, motorcycles, and industrial vehicles will be on display.
The Columbia County Museum Association has created amazing photos on poster boards that reference the railway station and buildings from decades past," Thompson said.
The museum will also provide a guided walking tour of the uptown Houlton District.
"This uptown part of our town has many buildings decades old that hold the hopes and dreams of merchants past and present," Thompson said.
South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Merchant Gift Shop will be open for shoppers. InRoads Credit Union will provide photo booth for memorial pictures. An early evening merchant social hour is also planned for business folks to network.
The Portland Pink Grayline open-sided trolley will off free passenger rides from uptown to downtown with trolley stops along the way, offering an on board conductor to speak of times past.
Thompson encourages trolley passengers to get off at trolley stops and enjoy what merchants have prepared.
"The Railway Station Centennial Celebration is happening because of generous sponsors, business people giving of their time and talents, volunteers, and organizations that will create awareness as to how special this 1921 railway station is to our community and our country," Thompson said. "Perhaps this centennial celebration will inspire our community to embrace, protect, and sustain this special building for another 100 years."
Thompson said the planning for the centennial celebration started in March. Organizers, mindful of possible COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, focused on what could be done for an outdoor centennial celebration. The closure of Milton Way from Columbia Boulevard to St. Helens Street will allow an open area for activities and social distancing, she said.
The Chronicle's Sept. 15 editions will feature a special section Presenting the Railway Station Centennial Celebration that will include the program agenda, trolley route, and Columbia County Museum Association’s Houlton District’s walking tour.
For more information about the celebration, contact Judy Thompson 503-397-6056, or visit Railway Station Centennial Celebration Facebook Event. The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce may be reached at 503-397-0685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.