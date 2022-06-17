“Coming Back Together 2022” is the theme of the annual St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 18.
The popular event that attracts thousands to the city has been absent for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade registration and staging begin at 9 a.m. at Emmert Motors, 2175 Columbia Boulevard. Participants are staged on the surrounding blocks off of Columbia Boulevard. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the parade starts at 12 p.m.
Registration packets are available at st.helenskiwanisparade@gmail.com, or contact Lisa Lewis at 503-407-7916 or Judy Thompson at 503-397-6056. Advanced registration is encouraged but may be conducted the day of the parade. Organizers ask that participants read and closely follow the parade rules. There is no registration fee.
The parade begins at 2175 Columbia Boulevard across from Emmert Motors and will travel down Columbia Boulevard as it turns into 1st Street and continues past the Dockside Steak & Pasta Restaurant onto the riverfront property and will exit onto Plymouth Street.
The St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade is unique, according to Kiwanis President Janis Knox.
“This parade doesn’t depend on a holiday to support it,” she said. “It is all about the community itself, bringing us all together, showing off what we do what we stand for, why we live here, and what we are proud of. The parade itself offers an opportunity for people to have an idea, organization, be creative, set a goal, and make something from concept to completion.”
The parade theme, “Coming Back Together 2022,” is to remember and celebrate what we have in common as a community after being without a parade for two long years, Knox said.
This year’s parade Grand Marshall is Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller, a lifelong community member.
“Besides a lifetime of participation as a spectator of the Port-O-Fun parade, my actual involvement in helping to organize the parade began in 1979 when I became a member of the St. Helens Jaycees, who at that time organized the St. Helens Port-O-Fun celebration which included the parade, carnival, beer garden, concerts, queen coronation and pageant, among many other activities spanning 3 1/2 days the third weekend of June each year,” Heimuller said. “For two or three of my years as a Jaycee, I was the parade chairman.”
Heimuller said over the course of many years he has provided and driven tractors and trailers that have been converted into floats for groups such as the Columbia County Dairy Women, Oregon State Dairy Princess Ambassador, Columbia County Fair Board, RSVP My Fair Lady Court and the Warren Grange.
Specific details about the history of the Community Parade are unclear, but the committee members said the event has been called the Salmon Derby, Port o-Fun, and evolved into the St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade. The 2022 parade is said to be the 107th such event.
