The Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tires Centers have partnered to help local families affected by food insecurity.
Since 2013 Les Schwab Tire Centers of Oregon has partnered with Oregon FFA in a Drive Away Hunger Initiative to help raise as much food and awareness as possible. The initiative will take place the entire month of October.
Oregon FFA and Les Schwab urge you to join in driving away hunger by dropping non-perishable food donations at any Oregon Les Schwab Tire Center, Wilco, or Grange Co-op store through Oct. 31.
The timing of this initiative is important to help local food banks and pantries gear up for the upcoming holiday demands. This special partnership allows FFA members to live out their motto of “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve.”
FFA members follow in the footsteps set by the employees at Les Schwab Tire Centers as you see them generously giving back to their local communities daily. Over the past eight years, this effort has raised nearly three million meals for those in need.
About the Oregon FFA
The Oregon FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. It is a national youth organization of 760,113 student members, all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.
There are 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Oregon FFA is made up of more than 11,000 members in 109 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Donations of nonperishable food items may be made at the Les Schwab Tire Center at 58405 Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
To learn more, visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page, #ORFFADriveAwayHunger, and https://www.lesschwab.com/drive-away-hunger.
