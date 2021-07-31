This Sunday, between 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 1, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide will donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children as part of the ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Each store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
Families from St. Helens are invited to visit the local TCC store, at 2296 Gable Road, to pick up a backpack full of school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Since 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks filled with supplies to students nationwide to ensure children are well prepared for the start of the school year. TCC will also award three students each $10,000 college scholarships.
The backpack are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Each store location will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and TCC employees.
“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth in our communities through our School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. TCC is working to ease the strain of rising school supplies costs through its annual program.
For more information, call the St. Helens TCC Store at 503-410-5753.
