The 2023 Annual My Fair Lady and Gentleman Pageant is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. July 19 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St Helens.

The My Fair Lady and Gentleman Pageant is held during the Columbia County Fair each year to recognize seniors (55+) for their outstanding community service.

The Court

The 2023 Court, from left to right is Virginia Leloff, Dena Nelson, Clint Kelley, Pat Turpin, and Paula Hanson.

Introducing the 2023 Court

