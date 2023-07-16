The 2023 Annual My Fair Lady and Gentleman Pageant is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. July 19 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St Helens.
The My Fair Lady and Gentleman Pageant is held during the Columbia County Fair each year to recognize seniors (55+) for their outstanding community service.
Introducing the 2023 Court
Pat Turpin, Scappoose
Dena Nelson, St Helens
Clint Kelley, Rainier
Virginia Leloff, Clatskanie
Paula Hanson, Vernonia
The 2023 My Fair Lady and Gentlemen Court was welcomed during the tea at Caples House on May 23. The five senior volunteers have embraced this opportunity through participation in the St Helens Kiwanis Parade, Clatskanie 4th of July Parade and Heritage Days Parade. They will continue to serve their community throughout the year at public events and in their own communities.
The public is welcome to celebrate these volunteers’ accomplishments during the 2023 Pageant at 1 p.m. July 19. The Columbia County Fair is free for seniors and veterans on opening day, with a free lunch served to seniors and veterans at 11 a.m. Lunch is first-come, first serve.
Thank you to Columbia County Commissioners, Amamere-St Helens, InRoads Credit Union and Teevin Bros for sponsoring this year’s lunch, prepared by the St Helens Senior Center.
About United Way
United Way of Columbia County works to leverage the caring power of the community through volunteerism and philanthropy. The United Way of Columbia County Senior Volunteer Program supports seniors (55+) in giving back to Columbia County. These volunteers work at local schools, food pantries, senior centers, and more! Senior Volunteers logged more than 10,000 hours of service to Columbia County over the past 12-months.
