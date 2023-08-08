Park Event

Pollution Prevention at McCormick Park is a family-friendly event that will teach the importance of keeping mercury and other pollutants out of our waterways and provide attendees with an opportunity to put their new knowledge to the test with a cleanup activity in the park, according to a release from the city.

The City of St. Helens invites the St. Helens community to an educational and hands-on pollution prevention event at McCormick Park from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 23.

McCormick Park is located at 475 S. 18th Street in St. Helens.

