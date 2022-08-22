The River City Children's Choir will start the 2022-23 season with a root beer float party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Scappoose at Heritage Park and in the Scappoose Library Community Room.
New, returning and potential choir members and their parents are invited to attend. Children will have floats, sing songs and play games in the park while parents deal with registration in the community room.
The River City Children's Choir (RCCC) is a non-audition choir for children in grades 2 - 8 that meets every Thursday from 6 - 6:45 p.m. at the Christian Church of St. Helens, 185 S. 12th Street in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.