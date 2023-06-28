June is Pride Month, and across the country, communities are coming together to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Pride.
Last June, Vernonia local Michael Calhoun and a Columbia County progressive group called “Moving Forward” organized a Pride demonstration and celebration in St. Helens that took place on June 25. According to Calhoun, it’s one of the first official Pride events to be held in Columbia County. This year, Calhoun is organizing a Pride event in Vernonia on June 30.
Calhoun has a background in activism and was motivated to coordinate the event in his hometown when it became apparent that local organizers didn’t have a plan for another event this year.
“We were happy to have that last year, that was in St. Helens. This year the folks that were there weren’t looking at planning it this year; they’re doing different things. But being in Vernonia, I wanted to have something in my hometown,” Calhoun said. “That’s what I’m really excited about, is that we’re finally going to have that here on June 30.”
While Calhoun expects that those who attend will primarily be from Vernonia because that’s where it’s based, he said everyone in Columbia County and beyond is welcome.
The event will take place at Spencer’s Park in Vernonia from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, featuring food, music, and drinks. Calhoun hopes that events like this, and last year’s demonstration in St. Helens, will offer a blueprint to communities in the future to host their own Pride events.
Pride in small communities
When asked what Calhoun expected the event to look like, Calhoun said he expects a small event in line with the size of the community.
“It’s a small town, so I imagine it will be a small event, but I find, oftentimes, that small events are the ones where you really get to connect with people,” Calhoun said. “It opens up a space for the queer community or straight allies that haven’t really had that here. Definitely, historically, not in rural areas.”
The community has been supportive of Calhoun throughout his organizing of the event. Calhoun said there have been largely positive reactions in the community and online.
The event will allow the LGBTQ community and the community at large to come together and “talk, celebrate, protest; it’s kind of all in one,” according to Calhoun.
One of the important components of Pride for Calhoun is the message that these events send that people can be comfortable being themselves no matter where they are. Calhoun said that for queer people growing up in rural areas, sometimes the only outlets seem to be moving to a larger city with more diversity.
“I think part of what these Pride events, especially, are now focusing on is you should be able to live and thrive in your hometown. That you can have fulfilled life and not have to hide yourself,” Calhoun said. “You should just be who you are everywhere, you know, no matter what state, county, or city.”
Calhoun said that the motivation for planning this event is bringing awareness to inequalities that exist in America for the LGBTQ community.
“It’s branded as the country of the free, but free for who? For the queer community, you have to think about what state is safe for you; it’s kind of like a checkerboard map. Every state has a different level of protections,” Calhoun said. “What we would be arguing for is that every state should have the universal protections. This would mean you can’t be fired for being gay, you can’t be denied housing or healthcare, or if you’re walking downtown with your partner holding hands, and you’re assaulted, then that person should be charged with no less than a hate crime.”
Calhoun said that in 20 states in the U.S. right now, those protections don’t exist. Calhoun said this event, and those like it, send the message that it is “not acceptable anywhere.” Calhoun said while the event is intended to be a celebration and positive event, he wanted to be sure to mention that this year there have been a “historic number of anti-queer, LGBTQ passed in all these state houses.”
History of Pride
Pride is an annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) identities commemorating the Stonewall Riots, a series of violent confrontations that began in the early hours of June 28, 1969, between police and gay rights activists outside the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
In the 60s, gay rights activism was a part of the United States counterculture. Gay people could not legally marry, faced discrimination in public accommodations, and were barred from holding political office. U.S. politicians declared homosexuality a “perversion,” and U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower passed a law banning gay people from holding federal jobs, History.com reports.
Today, Pride is celebrated worldwide and serves as a reminder of the LGBTQ+ community’s plight to obtain equal rights.
