Pride

The St. Helens 2022 Pride Celebration at Plaza Square.

June is Pride Month, and across the country, communities are coming together to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Pride.

Last June, Vernonia local Michael Calhoun and a Columbia County progressive group called “Moving Forward” organized a Pride demonstration and celebration in St. Helens that took place on June 25. According to Calhoun, it’s one of the first official Pride events to be held in Columbia County. This year, Calhoun is organizing a Pride event in Vernonia on June 30.

Calhoun has a background in activism and was motivated to coordinate the event in his hometown when it became apparent that local organizers didn’t have a plan for another event this year.

