• What: Members from environmental, climate justice, social justice, health and faith community groups will be keeping watch legally and peacefully for 60-straight hours outside the Zenith Energy. They are gathering to express concern, raise awareness, track train movements and construction at the site, and put pressure on City and State government officials and the Zenith Energy corporation. Their goal is to cease all tar sands crude oil imports by rail and shipments, and instead advocate for a Green New Deal for Oregon.
• When: From 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 24 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26
o Night of Illumination: Wednesday September 25 6-8 p.m.. We will transform the industrial fossil fuel hub into a community gathering with song, art and ceremony, shining light on Zenith’s operations.
• Where: 5501 NW Front Avenue – on the sidewalk outside the Zenith Energy facility
• Who: This effort is being organized as part of the Climate Strike Week of Action, with input from the Stop Zenith Collaborative, 350PDX, other organizations and many individuals. The public, press and government officials are invited to join the vigil at any time during this peaceful gathering. Note: Please be advised that air quality in this area is impacted by fossil fuel and industrial pollution. For more information on other Week of Action activities across the state, visit climatestrikeoregon.org.
• Why: Crude oil from Canada is coming by rail through our neighborhoods and being exported on our rivers. This puts us all at risk as well as causes harm to native lands, boreal forests and our climate. Transporting by rail crude oil with a hazmat level of 1267-3 is more perilous than through a pipeline and has already led to disasters due to spills and derailment. Even if no accidents occur, the diesel exhaust from up to 200 rail cars a week threatens the health of Portland residents particularly in North, Northeast and Northwest Portland. The Zenith terminal is situated in Portland on the Willamette River at the foot of Forest Park and in the liquefaction zone. More than 100 schools and daycare facilities are within the half-mile blast zone should there be a derailment, fire or explosion. No tar sands oil shipments. Not here. Not anywhere.
