Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has scheduled a town hall in St. Helens for July 15 as part of his "community conversations" in Multnomah, Washington, Columbia, and Lane Counties.
“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities," Merkley said. "Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state.
Over the course of the more than 500 town halls Merkley has held since becoming a U.S. Senate, he said he's seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times.
