Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a remote town hall for constituents in Columbia County March 29.
The town hall will be accessible by computer, mobile device, or telephone.
The senator will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America, according to a release from Merkley's office.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law, like the projects for Oregon passing into law this weekend to fight wildfire smoke, invest in infrastructure and jobs, and address housing shortages. I look forward to these discussions—whether they’re in person, online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 497th as a U.S. Senator and his 29th town hall this year. Details are below.
How to be engaged
Columbia County Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29
Remote and Telephone Connection
Dial: 669-254-5252
Meeting ID: 160 882 4912#
Participant ID: #
Passcode: 75634829#
