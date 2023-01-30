U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has scheduled an open-to-all, in-person town hall in Columbia County for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Wyden has already held 11 town halls so far throughout Oregon in 2023 – and 1,038 town halls overall statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“Public service is all about being accountable, and open-to-all town halls provide all Oregonians the opportunity to ask me any question and share any idea,” Wyden said. “In keeping with my commitment to hold annual town halls for each of our state’s 36 counties, I’m very much looking forward to these upcoming town halls in Columbia and Benton counties.”
