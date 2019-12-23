Town Hall

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden takes questions during a St. Helens town hall in Jan. 2019.

 Frank Perea / The Chronicle

Here 's your chance to start off the New Year with a Congressional visit.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Columbia County.

Wyden is expected to take questions and visit with those attending the event set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Meriwether Place, 1070 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.

