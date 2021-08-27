WorkSource St Helens and local St Helens businesses are scheduled to gather from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday Sept.15 for a city-wide recruitment and hiring event.
The drive-through event will be held in the parking lot of the Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Drive, across from the WorkSource office and the Department of Motor Vehicles in St. Helens.
“The hiring event is needed because there are many businesses in our community who are short staffed,” WorkSource Oregon St Helens Diana Nish said. “When you travel around St. Helens, the majority of the businesses have “help wanted” signs in their windows, on their reader boards and even on the billboards they rent. We want to find a way to connect the employers and the job seekers. The hybrid hiring event is one way we can help make this happen.”
According to Nish, one of the reasons for the lack of works is that many people with children left jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the schools to close in 2020.
“Younger children could not be left home alone, school was being taught virtually and they needed someone to help them with the schooling,” Nish said. “Many people made the hard choice of leaving their employment to help with their children’s education.”
Nish said that businesses closed because of the pandemic health and safety restrictions and the workers moved to other positions and organizations causing shortages in some industries. She said there is a need for workers in all industries across the city.
“We have talked with retail, food service, welding. manufacturing, production and other business settings and they are all in need of workers for a variety of positions,” Nish said.
While Nish could not provide an estimate of the number of people seeking employment, she said WorkSource St. Helens believes many are looking for work.
“We believe there are many looking and want them to know there is a huge variety available in St. Helens and we want to connect them with the employers,” she said.
According to Nish, the September hybrid hiring event will benefit both job seekers and employers.
Job seekers will start at the drive-through event being held in the parking lot of the Four Square Church. They will receive a map and list of employers who are participating at their worksite or place of business. The list will contain employer names, hours they are available to job seekers as well as the name of the point person job seekers should ask for.
“When they are finished with the employers at the drive-through, they will be given a list of employers who are hiring and have a scheduled time for them to visit the business,” Nish said. “During the designated time slot, someone will be available to meet with them to let them know more about the job or jobs they have available.”
Nish said the hiring event will offer two options that includes a drive-through fair and a job applying and hiring section.
Because the hiring event offers the two options, it provides businesses with more effective ways to connect to prospective employees
“ We are hoping for a successful community-wide turnout of employers and job seekers so we can not only get folks back to work, but help our St Helens businesses find the workers they desperately need,Nish said. “This will benefit everyone.
There is no cost to attend.
For additional information, contact Kelly Dowell at (503)378-2199 or Kelly.L.Dowell@oregon.gov ir Kim Mann (888)457-1178 ext. 101 or Kim.Mann@equusworks.com.
