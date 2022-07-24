Columbia County residents and those across the Pacific Northwest are being cautioned about increasing investment fraud attempts.

Investment Fraud

Investment fraud consists of false promises and elaborate success stories to entice people to invest their money in a phony scheme.

During the first quarter of this year, consumers have reportedly lost over $672 million dollars to investment fraud, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that in 2021, consumers reported $1,679 million in losses.

