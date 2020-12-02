St. Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO) and Keep it Local Columbia County (KLCC), have partnered to coordinate the St. Helens’ Holiday Merchant Window Display Contest.
The event is a festive way for residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday season, according to the two organizations. SHEDCO volunteer Judy Thompson said this is the first year SHEDCO and Keep It Local have coordinated the event together.
Thompson said a key element of SHEDCO is economic health of the city’s main street and engaging the community to the benefits of the small shops and services that make up main street.
Keep it Local covers all of Columbia County and is the perfect partner to help promote the holiday lights display contest, she said.
“As a community we need something to safely bring us together in a non-contact way and is easily accessible for most people,” Thompson said. “For most people holiday lights create a joyful feeling. Having merchants and services come together is also important, this is an opportunity to have them light up and show case what they do.”
Thompson said Main Street is the heartline of St. Helens and the merchant’s light displays can be an inviting opportunity for residents and city visitors.
“The holidays are a time when we all have many things in common, we are more focused on family, giving, simple things in life that bring us joy and to be grateful,” she said. “To see our main street businesses and services displaying holiday lights and decorations is an action showing holiday spirit with a visible invitation to shop, take the time to come inside, see what is there for you, where as a holiday window display gets one’s attention of a shop one may have driven by many times and never thought to go in.”
Thompson calls the holiday light displays a perfect community connector because she said the city’s main street, Columbia Boulevard, is a long route from uptown to downtown.
“It offers the opportunity to have a consistent visible flow of merchants and services taking a stand together to showcase what they are about and have some fun in creating a display that people would purposely want to come see,” Thompson said. “Plus, if a business or service takes effort to be part of this event, it demonstrates a desire to be part of the importance of our main street working together for the bigger picture of economic health.”
Thompson said given the pandemic restrictions the light displays are a way for everyone to safely participate in a holiday event while driving by or during a sidewalk stroll.
“Individuals, families and friends can be creative too with voting for your favorite window display,” she said. “You would even be able to take your aunt in South Dakota on a virtual tour of our main street and have her post her like to SHEDCO Facebook Holiday Merchant Window Display Contest. Most important is to be a community that stays strong and continues to care for one another the best we can during this pandemic.”
SHEDCO and Keep it Local will be awarding three uptown and three downtown holiday merchant window displays with first award of $100, second award of $50 and third award of $25. Merchants and services are working to have their window displays ready for the public’s enjoyment by Sunday, Dec. 6. The awards will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21. Facebook likes and creativity will be the award criteria.
Event details are posted on SHEDCO Facebook. Merchants and services are asked to take a picture their holiday window display and send the photo to windowdecor@shedco.org.
For more information, contact Doug at Wild Currant, 503-366-9099, or Dana at Real Eye Zing Art, at 503-696-8602.
