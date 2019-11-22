St. Helens High School recently announced that Cooper Montgomery was selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for October.
Officials said Montgomery is a wonderful young man who is full of energy and enthusiasm about life, school and everything else.
“I am very honored to receive this title. I appreciate the recognition and I will use this award to push myself to achieve even more,” Montgomery said.
One of his teachers, Chelsa Anderson, wrote that, “Cooper is dedicated to his studies, compassionate with his peers, outgoing and welcoming to all, and has an imaginative mind when it comes to creative writing.”
Montgomery has been involved in Cross Country and Track during his time at the high school. As an athlete, he won awards for being athlete of the month and a scholar athlete. As for community service, Montgomery has worked on serving community meals, participated in the Youth Council and was selected as the Rotary Teen of the month. Officials said he certainly has found a way to balance being a great student with also finding time to participate in sports and serve his community.
Montgomery plans on attending college to major in Chemistry with a focus on pre-med or forensics.
According to Montgomery, his best quality is that he gives his best effort in everything he does.
“The efforts of my actions are what make me the person that I am,” he said.
Montgomery enjoys running and exploring the internet and is always interested in learning something new. He gives his best effort in everything he does.
Montgomery enjoys running and exploring the internet and is always interested in learning something new.
