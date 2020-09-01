It's September 1 and a new full moon will greet sky watchers tonight.
According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the full September full moon is called the Corn Moon.
"Historically, some Native Americans gave a name to each month’s full Moon, naming it in relation to a natural event or sign of the season. This aided them in tracking the progression of the year. Different peoples had different names, reflecting the areas where they lived," according to the Old Farmers Almanac website.
"One such name for the September full Moon was the Full Corn Moon because it traditionally corresponded with the time of harvesting corn in what is now the northeastern United States. It was also called the Barley Moon, as this is the time to harvest and thresh ripened barley," the Old Farmer's Almanac website states.
Next month, look for two full months.
Other 2020 Super Moons
- Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
- Full Hunters Moon on Oct. 31
- Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
- Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
