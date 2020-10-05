Commuters from Columbia County heading to the Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro and beyond are now able to use NW Cornelius Pass Road for their daily journey.
NW Cornelius Pass Road reopened to traffic on Tuesday, September 29 after a closure of nearly 11 weeks during construction of safety improvements at two locations between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Blvd.
According to Multnomah County, 13,000 vehicle trips daily are made along the route.
This steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road has a long history of crashes. Work this summer will realign the two-lane road to reduce sharp curves at two locations. Last year the contractor completed other safety improvements in the corridor, including all work south of NW Skyline Blvd.
What was done
Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pullen said the contractor completed two major improvements between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard that were not completed in 2019. Both improvements are straightening out tight curves that have been the scene of multiple crashes.
One location is called the S curves, on a steep hill just north of Skyline. At that location, the road was realigned so that trucks can keep all their wheels on the ground as they pass through two adjacent curves where trucks have rolled over.
The contractor also added flashing beacons approaching the curves to warn drivers to slow down entering the curves. The other location is a curve near NW 8th Ave. north of the S curves. There the curve was realigned to be straighter. That work required a culvert under the road that carries a creek to be replaced. The new concrete culvert is much larger, as required for fish passage and flood control.
Challenges
Pullen said the major challenges in completing the improvement work at the two locations were resolved between the work periods in 2019 and 2020. At the S curves, the contractor needed to resolve how to remove the rock face of the cliff above the road. This delayed the start of the work in 2019. The decision was complicated by a railroad tunnel under the road. In the end, the contractor chose to not use explosives and removed the rock with machinery.
At NW 8th Ave., there was a delay in 2019 when the contractor elected to have the culvert built offsite rather than onsite.
"It took awhile for a new design to be approved," Pullen said. "In the end, the contractor had the culvert built offsite so that made construction go faster in 2020."
While the major construction is complete, final tasks along the roadway will continue over the next two weeks.
Remaining Work
The next two weeks our contractor will be removing hundreds of temporary construction signs on detour routes and nearby roads. This work should not impact traffic but be alert for crews working near the road.
The temporary traffic signal at Highway 30 and NW Newberry Road will remain operating until it is removed and the intersection is restriped on the evening of Thursday, October 8.
One temporary pole may be removed on Friday, October 9. This is the only remaining work that will impact traffic. The traffic impact is for vehicles using NW Newberry Road or Highway 30 at night on October 8. The road will be open in both directions, with flaggers directing traffic.
Planting and landscaping work will continue during October, primarily near NW 8th Ave. This work will not impact traffic.
The project is funded by federal, state and county funds and has a budget of $5.65 million.
Multnomah County Communications spokesman Mike Pullen said the 2020 construction work went very well and the county wishes to thank its general contractor, Wildish Standard Paving and their subcontractors, for all their work Pullen also thanked all the road users for their patience during construction in 2019 and 2020.
"We want to especially thank the many commercial truck drivers who drove a long detour due to construction," Pullen said. "We had far fewer incidents of illegal truck trips on west hills side roads in 2020 compared to 2019. This helped keep people and our workers safe during construction."
The Oregon Department of Transportation will take jurisdiction for the road between Highway 26 and Highway 30 by early 2021.
For project information, wisit: www.multco.us/cornpass.
